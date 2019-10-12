Vanguard Group Inc. Has $68.65 Million Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,969,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.05% of GrafTech International worth $68,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 2,345,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,973,000 after buying an additional 475,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalal Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,421,000.

NYSE EAF opened at $11.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.91%. The company had revenue of $480.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EAF shares. ValuEngine upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

