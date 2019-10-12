Vango Mining (ASX:VAN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), approximately 114,368 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 437,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.19 ($0.13).

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 million and a PE ratio of -13.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.17.

About Vango Mining (ASX:VAN)

Vango Mining Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Australia and Laos. Its flagship property is the Plutonic Dome gold project that consists of mineral titles covering an area of approximately 400 square kilometers in Western Australia. The company, through its 49% joint venture interest in Sino Australian Resources (Laos) Co Ltd, also engages in exploring bauxite resources in the Bolaven Plateau in southern Laos.

