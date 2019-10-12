VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Acquired by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

