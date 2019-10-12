ValuEngine Upgrades Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) to Hold

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ TRCH opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.
Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative net margin of 475.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torchlight Energy Resources will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
About Torchlight Energy Resources
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.
