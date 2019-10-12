ValuEngine Upgrades Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) to Hold

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TRCH opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Torchlight Energy Resources has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Get Torchlight Energy Resources alerts:

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative net margin of 475.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torchlight Energy Resources will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 441,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 593,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.