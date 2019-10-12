ValuEngine Upgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Hold

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

KNOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $638.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.54.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 150.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.