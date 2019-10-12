ValuEngine Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of STX stock opened at $53.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.64. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.28%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $645,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,160. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,554,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,486,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,637,000 after acquiring an additional 94,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,410,000 after acquiring an additional 717,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 101,002 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,893,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,208,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

