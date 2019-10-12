ValuEngine Downgrades KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. KION GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

