ValuEngine Downgrades KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) to Strong Sell

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPRUY. UBS Group raised KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. KERING S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of KERING S A/ADR stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. KERING S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $40.43 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

