ValuEngine Downgrades DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) to Strong Sell

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DISH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Barclays cut shares of DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

DISH Network stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.40. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $9,354,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,659,534.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 300,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,510,158.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares in the company, valued at $52,497,577.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 700,005 shares of company stock worth $21,958,159. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 952,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,594,000 after acquiring an additional 446,873 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

