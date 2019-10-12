ValuEngine Downgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Sell

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.
Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,347,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,560 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,867,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $5,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.