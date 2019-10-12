ValuEngine Downgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Sell

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,347,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,560 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,867,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $5,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

