Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vale has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). Vale had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vale by 360.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

