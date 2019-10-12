Utrust (UTK) Price Hits $0.0210 on Major Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX and Ethfinex. Utrust has a total market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $996,799.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00208291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01028928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00088338 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

