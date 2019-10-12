Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) will announce earnings per share of ($1.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Urovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.66) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UROV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UROV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,854. The stock has a market cap of $292.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Urovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

