Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPWK. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

UPWK stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 1,276,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,222. Upwork has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan Marriott sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $18,072,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 61,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $869,296.75. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,811 shares of company stock valued at $29,280,075. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Upwork by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Upwork by 349.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

