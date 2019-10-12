Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ULH. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 57,566.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 86.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

