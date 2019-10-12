Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark set a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $6,923,027.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,524,375.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 185 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $29,520.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,946,762.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,685 shares of company stock worth $22,465,629 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Universal Display by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 94.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.9% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.35. The company had a trading volume of 555,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,775. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 136.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display has a one year low of $78.78 and a one year high of $230.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.95 and a 200 day moving average of $181.36.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

