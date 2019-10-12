Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unity Bancorp an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,685. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 863,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 381,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

