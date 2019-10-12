United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 3.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 383,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

UTX stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.42. 1,631,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average is $132.21. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

