United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) is Welch & Forbes LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,956 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up 2.3% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.08% of United Technologies worth $97,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $136.80. The company had a trading volume of 236,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,964. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

