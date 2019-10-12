United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.55–0.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-3.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.United States Steel also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.26)-(0.20) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on X. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Vertical Group upgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Steel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded United States Steel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of X stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

