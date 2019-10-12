United Services Automobile Association Has $739,000 Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,199,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 226,639 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,589 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $54,624.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,792.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 9,344 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $161,277.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

