United Services Automobile Association Has $718,000 Stock Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Domtar were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.97. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $53.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UFS shares. Scotiabank set a $45.00 price objective on Domtar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Domtar from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens set a $53.00 price objective on Domtar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

