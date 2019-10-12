United Services Automobile Association Decreases Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 33,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $48.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. ValuEngine lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

