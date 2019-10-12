United Services Automobile Association Buys 4,100 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ryerson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 97,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ryerson by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 3.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 6.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 56.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

