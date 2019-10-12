United Overseas Australia Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:UOS)

United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.

UOS opened at A$0.80 ($0.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.90. United Overseas Australia has a fifty-two week low of A$0.60 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.81 ($0.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60.

About United Overseas Australia

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

