United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 351,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,333. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.29 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.51%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mary K. Weddle bought 2,300 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,937.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,397.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

