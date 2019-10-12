Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Short Interest Update

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the August 30th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UNT opened at $2.99 on Friday. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Unit had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unit will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

UNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Q. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at $284,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,580. 5.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unit by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 348,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,602,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unit by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,347,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 585,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unit by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

