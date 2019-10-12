Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €24.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UN01. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €30.30 ($35.23) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.26 ($29.38).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR:UN01 opened at €27.50 ($31.98) on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12-month low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 12-month high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.38.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.