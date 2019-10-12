UBS Group Cuts Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target to $21.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 71.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,033,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 57,133 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,869,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 397,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

