UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 133,871 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 428,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 88,625 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 177,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.10 to $1.90 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI set a $6.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

In other Southwestern Energy news, insider William J. Way purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 771,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julian Mark Bott purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 126,250 shares of company stock valued at $240,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.