UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cubic in the 2nd quarter worth about $874,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cubic by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cubic by 468.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cubic by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cubic by 1,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,956 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Cubic in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

CUB opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

