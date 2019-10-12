UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Worthington Industries worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 36,780 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 36.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 267.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 230.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSE:WOR opened at $35.81 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $855.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

