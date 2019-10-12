UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,312 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 111.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 254.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 536,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 132,658 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 33.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,027,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,439,000 after acquiring an additional 260,485 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 105.54%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.