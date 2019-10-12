U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 573,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.02. 4,447,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

