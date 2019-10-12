Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $76,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 300.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 5,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Hammond bought 5,600 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,584.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura set a $14.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

NYSE TWO opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 57.33%. The business had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.22%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

