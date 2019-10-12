Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

TRWH opened at $23.08 on Thursday. Twin River Worldwide has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, insider Stephen H. Capp acquired 9,000 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth $476,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth $328,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth $166,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 117.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 104,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 56,222 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

