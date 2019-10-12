Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.
TRWH opened at $23.08 on Thursday. Twin River Worldwide has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65.
In other Twin River Worldwide news, insider Stephen H. Capp acquired 9,000 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth $476,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth $328,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth $166,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 117.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 104,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 56,222 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Twin River Worldwide Company Profile
There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc
