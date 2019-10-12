Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on Twin Disc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of TWIN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 40,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,431. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.97. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Twin Disc by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Twin Disc by 31.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Twin Disc by 30.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

