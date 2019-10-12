Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SMIF stock opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.08. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 1-year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 97 ($1.27).
Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Company Profile
Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.