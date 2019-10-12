Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SMIF stock opened at GBX 91.60 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.08. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 1-year low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 97 ($1.27).

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

