Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 435 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,139. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,783,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $1,207,801.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,328.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,506 shares of company stock worth $9,412,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.