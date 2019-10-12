Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGC. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $82,823,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4,147.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 481,583 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 470,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $15,111,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 216.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 507,950 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $19,995,000 after buying an additional 347,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 66.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,365 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $24,452,000 after buying an additional 239,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 70,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,447. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $59.25.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.97 million. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.