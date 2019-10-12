Truvestments Capital LLC Has $32,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $228.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

