Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco grew its stake in Metlife by 160.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.51.

MET traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 60,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,215. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

