Truvestments Capital LLC Buys New Shares in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GRUB traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.69. 24,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $122.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $325.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRUB. Citigroup raised shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GrubHub from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

In other GrubHub news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $111,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,913.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $53,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,653.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

