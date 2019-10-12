Truewealth LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Truewealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 129.5% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average is $109.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.63.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

