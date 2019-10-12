Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

TPVG stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 46.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

