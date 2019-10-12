Trinity Network Credit Market Cap Hits $666,227.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $666,227.00 and $903.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, Switcheo Network and Kucoin.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00207718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.01031128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031462 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00087477 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency

Trinity Network Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

