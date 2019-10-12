Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

