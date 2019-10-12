Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRVN. ValuEngine raised Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Trevena and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trevena presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

TRVN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 497,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.61. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 403,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 50.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,928,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 644,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 2,651.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 511,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth about $264,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

