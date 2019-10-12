Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 211,232 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 211,232 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $110.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.90.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

