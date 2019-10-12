Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 101.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 126,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $297.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $304.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.19.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

